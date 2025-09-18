Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives |

Almost all top Maharashtra leaders, cutting across party lines, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena marked the occasion with full-page newspaper ads and the announcement of two ambitious programmes.

Political Leaders Extend Birthday Greetings

The prominent leaders who greeted the PM include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his cabinet colleagues, including Shinde and Ajit Pawar, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and NCP MP Praful Patel.

Fadnavis described him as a visionary leader and the force behind the new Atmanirbhar Bharat. “Heartiest birthday greetings to the great visionary, our leader and inspiration, PM Narendra Modi ji, from the people of Maharashtra,” the CM posted on “X”.

Shinde said the PM was working with the same enthusiasm, zeal and passion as a 75-year-old youth. “With the resolve for a new India, hon’ble Modi ji has taken strong steps, and the picture has changed in the next ten years. We are all fellow travellers in his development journey,” he said.

Ajit Pawar said the PM always works for the progress of all sections of society and gives a new direction to the nation's development.

Sharad Pawar, posted a message on “X” and wished the PM good health, happiness and long life. Praful Patel said, “Your visionary leadership and unwavering commitment continue to shape India's journey of growth and pride.”

Meanwhile, what became a topic of intense debate in the corridors of power was full-page ads published by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in dailies eulogising the PM as ‘Architect of New India.'

Not just that, the Shinde-led urban development department announced a scheme under which Rs1 crore will be distributed to municipal councils and town councils for developing Namo Parks in 394 municipal councils and town councils in the state. A decision to this effect was announced late on Tuesday.

Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Launches Initiatives

Shinde’s party colleague and tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai announced the Namo skill development programme and Namo tourism information and facility centres at five locations in the state. The skill development programme is aimed at training 7,500 youths for hospitality services and to work as tourist guides. The training will be given at prominent institutes and the department will give them certificates, identity cards and the licenses to start their work, said the minister. The info kiosks will be started at historic forts such as Raigad, Pratapgad, Shivneri and Salher.

Political Dissent from Shiv Sena UBT

The Shiv Sena UBT, on the other hand, took potshots on the occasion, questioning the celebrations across the country. The editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana criticised the BJP over poverty and unemployment in the country.