Maharashtra Launches Statewide HPV Vaccination Drive For 9.8 Lakh Girls And 'Pink OPDs' On Women's Day

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Health Department on Sunday launched a statewide HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 9 to 14 years along with the introduction of a special ‘Pink OPD’ for women’s healthcare. The initiative was inaugurated in Mumbai by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Targeting Cervical Cancer Prevention

Under the campaign, around 9.84 lakh girls across the state will be administered the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to protect them from cervical cancer.

Addressing the event, Shinde said that the increasing pace of life, changing food habits and rising stress levels have contributed to a growing incidence of serious illnesses such as cancer. He emphasised that preventive healthcare measures are more effective than treatment after the onset of disease.

“Following the principle of ‘prevention is better than cure’, the HPV vaccination campaign is a significant step towards protecting young girls from cervical cancer,” he said.

Building on the 'Mata Surakshit' Legacy

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled the ‘Mata Surakshit Tar Kutumb Surakshit’ initiative launched during his tenure as Chief Minister, under which over three crore women were screened for cancer. Nearly 10,000 cases of cancer were detected at an early stage, enabling timely treatment and saving many lives.

He also said that mobile mammography vans launched recently are conducting breast cancer screening in rural areas, and over 2.91 crore women have already been examined. The government is considering deploying additional vans if required, with funding support from sources such as district planning committees and the state health budget.

Shinde further said that several hospital buildings across the state are 60–70 per cent complete and efforts are underway to complete them soon. The government is also exploring financial assistance from institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

He added that the government has approved the development of healthcare infrastructure through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, enabling collaboration with reputed institutions to provide advanced healthcare services to the public.

'Arogya Aplya Dari': Healthcare at Your Doorstep

Referring to the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ outreach initiative launched during his tenure as Chief Minister, Shinde said that around five crore citizens benefited from various government schemes through the programme. On similar lines, the government has now introduced the ‘Arogya Aplya Dari’ concept to deliver healthcare services directly to people.

Shinde stressed that strengthening healthcare services in remote and tribal regions is crucial, recalling his visits to border villages such as Rangubeli where healthcare facilities required significant improvement.

“Women are the backbone of every household. If women remain healthy, families and society become stronger,” he said.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Health Department also felicitated women doctors, surgeons, nurses and health workers for their contribution to public healthcare.

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar, Principal Secretary (Health) Nipun Vinayak and Health Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, along with senior officials, were present at the event.

