Maharashtra Launches Month-Long Mobile Cancer Screening Drive Across Thane District |

Thane: In a major push toward accessible preventive healthcare, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra has launched a month-long mobile cancer screening drive across Thane district. A state-of-the-art diagnostic 'Cancer Van' will travel through major municipal regions throughout August, offering free screenings, awareness, and preliminary check-ups to bring early cancer detection directly to citizens' doorsteps.

The campaign focuses primarily on detecting three of the most prevalent cancers: oral, breast, and cervical cancer.

Phase-Wise Deployment Schedule

The mobile unit will operate across three municipal zones during the month of August:

On-Board Diagnostic Facilities

The mobile diagnostic unit is staffed by trained doctors and healthcare professionals equipped to perform immediate screenings:

Oral Cancer Screening: Comprehensive visual examinations; oral biopsies are performed on-site if suspicious lesions, lumps, or non-healing ulcers are detected.

Breast Cancer Screening: Professional Clinical Breast Examinations (CBE).

Cervical Cancer Screening: Pap Smear testing conducted inside private diagnostic setups within the van.

Referral Pipeline: Patients flagged with suspected symptoms will be referred immediately to specialized government hospitals for advanced diagnostic workups and secondary care.

The drive is supported by a dedicated medical team including Medical Superintendent Dr. Madhavi Ingle, Dr. Shobhana Chavan, Dr. Archana Pawar, and Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui.

Target Audience & High-Risk Groups

Health officials urge residents—especially high-risk individuals—to utilize the free screening services:

All men and women aged 30 years and above.

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Individuals with a history of tobacco, gutkha, or betel nut consumption.

Active or former smokers.

Anyone experiencing non-healing mouth ulcers or persistent abnormal lumps.

"Cancer is not a disease to be hidden; it must be identified early and treated promptly," said Dr. Kailas Pawar, District Civil Surgeon, Thane. "When detected in its initial stages, cancer can be effectively managed or cured completely. One timely check-up can secure an entire lifetime."

Residents across Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar are encouraged to visit the nearest van stop during their region's designated dates.

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