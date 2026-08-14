Maharashtra Launches 7-Month Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Revenue Lok Adalat Campaign To Settle Pending Revenue Disputes

Maharashtra’s Revenue Department has launched a seven-month Lok Adalat campaign to help settle pending revenue disputes involving citizens and farmers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The Maharashtra Revenue Department has announced a seven-month statewide campaign to settle pending revenue disputes through Lok Adalats, aiming to provide relief to lakhs of litigants and farmers caught up in prolonged quasi-judicial proceedings.

Named the ‘Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Revenue Lok Adalat Campaign’, the initiative will run from September 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, coinciding with the bicentenary birth anniversary year of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The government resolution for the campaign was issued on August 13.

Campaign To Cover Revenue Cases

The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It will cover pending revenue cases and appeals before quasi-judicial authorities ranging from Circle Officers and tehsildars to Sub-Divisional Officers, Deputy Collectors, Additional Collectors and District Collectors.

Under the campaign, District Collectors will be required to organise Revenue Lok Adalats at all levels once every three months. Cases will primarily be settled through mutual consent between the parties.

Settlement Procedure Explained

Under the prescribed procedure, both parties or their advocates can jointly submit an application seeking a compromise. Authorities will scrutinise the applications and prepare a legally valid settlement agreement based on the consent of both sides. On the scheduled Lok Adalat day, a final order will then be issued with the consent of the parties, bringing the dispute to a permanent close.

The Revenue Department has directed district and divisional authorities to publicise details of the campaign through official websites and notice boards at tehsil, sub-divisional and Collectorate offices. Information will also be displayed at the offices of village revenue officials and Circle Officers to ensure that the scheme reaches farmers and citizens at the grassroots level.

Quarterly Reports To Government

Divisional Commissioners will submit quarterly reports to the government on the implementation of the campaign.

Bawankule said the initiative was aimed at ensuring timely justice to ordinary citizens and farmers while reducing legal expenses, prolonged litigation and mental stress.

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“Ensuring justice for ordinary citizens and farmers was at the core of Mahatma Phule’s philosophy. Permanent settlement of disputes through Lok Adalats will help citizens avoid legal expenses, prolonged court proceedings and mental harassment,” the Revenue Minister said.

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