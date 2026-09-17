Maharashtra Launches 15-Day Blood Donation Campaign From September 17 To Tackle Shortages

Government hospitals and health institutions across Maharashtra will organise donation camps and awareness drives during the statewide campaign | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: Maharashtra will launch a 15-day statewide campaign to promote voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 2, culminating on Gandhi Jayanti, with the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) directing government health institutions to organise donation camps and awareness activities.

The campaign follows an August 29, 2026 directive from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD) on October 1.

The nationwide campaign will run from September 17 to October 2 under the theme “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.” to promote voluntary donation and highlight the critical need for blood.

The SBTC has asked Deputy Directors of Health Services, civil surgeons and deans of government medical colleges and hospitals to organise camps and outreach programmes and publicise the campaign through social, print and electronic media.

Campaign Targets Blood Shortages

The council is optimistic of a good response and expects blood banks facing shortages to build stocks sufficient for the following month. Participating institutions have also been asked to submit brief reports and photographs of their activities.

However, Mumbai’s experience last year highlighted the challenge of mobilising donors. In 2025, around 43 blood donation camps reportedly recorded zero donors, despite several being organised as mega camps with arrangements in place.

Four camps conducted by the KEM Hospital Blood Centre in Bandra, Mulund and Chinchpokli between September 17 and 21 received no donors.

Three camps organised by JJ Blood Bank in Andheri East on September 22 and 23 also reportedly drew no response. Camps organised by NGOs and private hospitals faced similar poor turnout.

Concerns Over Donor Turnout

Health activist Chetan Kothari said merely organising camps may not ensure participation, particularly during Ganpati. “During Ganpati festival, a large number of donors and staff are out of town and this is visible in the results,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar has urged Mayor Ritu Tawde to organise a city-wide mega blood donation drive to address shortages at BMC hospital blood banks.

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In her June 16, 2026 letter, Pednekar proposed involving elected representatives, NGOs and social organisations, with each representative mobilising 100 donors, potentially generating more than 25,000 donations.

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