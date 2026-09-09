Maharashtra Land Titling Act By December: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule; Property Cards, QR Codes To Provide Definitive Ownership Records

Maharashtra plans digital property records and faster land surveys to curb ownership disputes and litigation | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: Maharashtra is set to introduce a Land Titling Act by December aimed at providing definitive ownership records for properties and significantly reducing land-related disputes and litigation, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

Bawankule said Maharashtra would become the first state in India to enact such legislation, bringing the state’s property ownership system in line with practices followed in several countries. He said similar land titling laws are in place in around 80 countries, but no Indian state currently has a comparable system.

Definitive Titles For Properties

At present, documents such as 7/12 extracts, registered sale deeds and property tax records issued by municipal bodies or gram panchayats serve as evidence of transactions and possession, but do not provide conclusive proof of ownership. The proposed legislation seeks to address this gap by establishing definitive titles for properties.

Under the new system, property owners will receive a comprehensive property card containing details such as the location, measurements, valuation and ownership of the property. The card will also carry a QR code, enabling access to complete property-related information digitally.

Vertical Property Cards For Flats

The government is also planning to introduce a 'Vertical Property Card' system for flats and apartments. Under this mechanism, the share of land belonging to individual flat owners will be recorded along with details of the flat, including its area, dimensions and value.

Bawankule said delays and discrepancies in land measurement were among the major causes of property disputes and prolonged litigation. The government is therefore working to ensure that land measurement is completed within 15 days of an application.

Surveyors To Use Modern Technology

Around 500 licensed surveyors have already joined the initiative, while the government plans to deploy 100 to 150 licensed surveyors in every district. The surveyors will be trained and equipped with modern technology, including rovers, while drones will also be deployed for land surveys.

The minister said the government aims to reduce land-related litigation to around 10 per cent of its current level within three years by establishing definitive property records.

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Measures To Protect Government Land

The Revenue Department is also strengthening mechanisms to prevent illegal sale or registration of government land. Following a recent incident in Pune, the registration system is being upgraded to automatically flag attempts to register government-owned properties.

Bawankule said the department had introduced around 104 Cabinet notes over the past 18 months to amend rules and laws and streamline revenue administration.

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