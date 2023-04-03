Maharashtra: Labourer tied to tractor. thrashed mercilessly after looking at contractor's wife; video surfaces | Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a labourer who had come to Chandrapur from Beed to work with a contractor was tied to a tractor and beaten mercilessly after he allegedly looked at the contractor's wife.

As per reports from India TV, the incident took place on April 1.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a group of men can be seen repeatedly slapping the labourer.

Due to pressure from contractors, no complaint was filed at Bramhapuri police station.

Migrant worker ‘beaten to death’ in Kheda

Earlier in March, a group of people in Ahmedabad allegedly lynched a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh on the suspicion of being a thief.

The victim, Ramesh Kumar Kherawar from Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, came to Ahmedabad for work a year ago.

The villagers suspected that the deceased was a thief and beat him up.