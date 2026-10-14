Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Seeks Job Security For 3,000 Mazagon Dock Workers, Pushes For P-751 Project

Maharashtra Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar | File Photo

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar on Tuesday directed officials to take steps to safeguard the employment and future prospects of around 3,000 fixed-term workers at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and explore opportunities for their permanent employment. He also called for effective follow-up with the Centre to secure the proposed P-751 project for the shipyard, which could create future employment opportunities.

Meeting Held At Mantralaya

The directions came during a meeting held at Mantralaya under Fundkar’s chairmanship to discuss the concerns of fixed-term workers and the proposed P-751 project.

Fundkar said Mazagon Dock does not fall under the jurisdiction of the state Labour Commissionerate, as it is an establishment under the Central Government. However, in response to the workers’ demands, the state Labour Commissionerate has taken up the matter with the Central Labour Department.

Employment Linked To Work Orders

According to information provided by the Mazagon Dock management to the Central Labour Department, the engagement of fixed-term workers is linked to the work orders received by the company and the corresponding workload.

The minister noted that the company has not received any new work orders at present and, consequently, has no immediate plans for fresh recruitment of fixed-term workers. However, recruitment may be considered if new work orders are secured in the future, depending on operational requirements and the volume of work.

Fundkar said efforts would be made to ensure that relevant experience in the shipbuilding sector receives due weightage while considering candidates under the applicable recruitment criteria. The state Labour Department would also pursue the matter to facilitate employment opportunities for eligible workers when recruitment resumes.

He further said that fixed-term workers could raise industrial disputes through the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Samadhan portal. Such complaints would be examined and appropriate action taken in accordance with the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the applicable rules.

The meeting was attended by Labour Department Additional Chief Secretary I.A. Kundan, Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod and office-bearers of the Mazagon Dock workers’ union.

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