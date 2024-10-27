 Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District

Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District

This new township will cover key areas within Navi Mumbai and Raigad district, with the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Sai, and Chirner regions included in its planned development. Known for their proximity to nature, these areas are likely to attract residential and commercial projects catering to homebuyers seeking a balance between city amenities and serene surroundings.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

With the Government of Maharashtra appointing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) for the ambitious Third Mumbai project and the latter re-branding the areas as Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town, the aim is to streamline urban planning and development across the region, a move expected to catalyze real estate growth and attract investments to the Raigad district.

About The New Township

This new township will cover key areas within Navi Mumbai and Raigad district, with the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Sai, and Chirner regions included in its planned development. Known for their proximity to nature, these areas are likely to attract residential and commercial projects catering to homebuyers seeking a balance between city amenities and serene surroundings.

Read Also
Real Estate Investment: Step-By-Step Guide For First-Time Buyers
article-image

“It is a welcome step by the state government that it appointed MMRDA as NTDA for KSC New Town consisting of residential, commercial and other mixed-use development. There is an immense scope for the development of these lands surrounding the new airport. Corporates, multinationals as well as technology firms are eyeing Navi Mumbai for opening up their offices specifically due to the advent of the new airport. We expect demand to escalate in the next few years in this region especially due to its closeness to Navi Mumbai end of Atal Setu as well as other infrastructure projects planned there,” said Rajesh Prajapati, the president of CREDAI-MCHI Raigad.

FPJ Shorts
Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO)
Agra: Taj Mahal Engulfed In Thick Haze, Tourists Complain Of Low Visibility; Visuals Surface
Agra: Taj Mahal Engulfed In Thick Haze, Tourists Complain Of Low Visibility; Visuals Surface
Ratan Tata Felt Noel Needed More Exposure, Experience To Succeed Him As Tata Sons Chairman
Ratan Tata Felt Noel Needed More Exposure, Experience To Succeed Him As Tata Sons Chairman
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise To 49
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise To 49

The creation of KSC New Town aligns with the evolving needs of urban expansion, which will likely result in an accelerated pace of real estate development, particularly in residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments. Additionally, the announcement will provide an impetus to supporting infrastructure such as transport networks, social amenities, and lifestyle offerings, further catalyzing the growth of this area.

Read Also
Real Estate: Want To Buy A Property? Diwali Might Be A Good Time To Start
article-image

“The development of KSC New Town is expected to significantly boost opportunities for sustainable urban planning and community-driven projects. This initiative aligns perfectly with our focus on long-term growth, contributing towards a well-planned urban ecosystem and attracting NRIs, investors, and residents seeking quality living in emerging suburbs. We are optimistic that this development will unlock new avenues, making Raigad a prime destination for holistic real estate investment and growth,” said Sandeep Sonthalia, CEO, Wadhwa Wise City.

Stating that this move will significantly boost real estate investment and establish Raigad district as a key micro-market within MMR, Ram Naik, Director and Co-founder of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, “Encompassing 124 villages over 323 sq. km, KSC New Town will be anchored by the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, making it an attractive destination for homebuyers seeking proximity to India’s financial capital. With Smart City features integrated into the development, residents and investors can expect a modern, sustainable living environment that fosters long-term growth in the region.”

Read Also
Real Estate In Industrial & Logistics Record Over 50% Demand Growth In Jul-Sep Quarter: Savills...
article-image

Echoing similar feelings, Rajeev Ranjan, Co-Founder & CEO, The Mentors Real Estate Advisory Pvt Ltd said, "This new development is poised to become a significant growth corridor, bringing structured urbanization and unlocking new real estate opportunities in the region.” Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director, Today Global Developers feels, “MMRDA envisioned to provide the discerning residents good quality of life through provision of modern amenities and recreational facilities, enveloped in a well-planned greener ecosystem. It will not only bolster the real estate developments within the region, but the proximity to Navi Mumbai International Airport would allow great opportunities for job creation in various sectors.”

The creation of KSC New Town is projected to spark real estate interest since developers are eyeing this area as the next growth corridor in Navi Mumbai. This initiative aligns with the state government’s vision to expand the MMR and relieve congestion in the main city, providing fresh opportunities for investors and residents alike in Raigad district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...

Nita M Ambani Pledges Free Screenings & Treatment To Over 1,00,000 Women & Children From...

Nita M Ambani Pledges Free Screenings & Treatment To Over 1,00,000 Women & Children From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise...

Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between...

Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Cracks Widen In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Clash Over...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Cracks Widen In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Clash Over...