Maharashtra & Karnataka Explore Major Industrial Cooperation To Boost Rural Economy & Investment Growth

Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Jaykumar Gore held discussions with former Karnataka minister and BJP leader Murugesh Nirani and Managing Director of Nirani Sugars Limited, Vishal M. Nirani, in Mumbai on Wednesday to strengthen industrial and economic cooperation between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse and Daund MLA Rahul Kul were also present during the meeting.

The discussions focused on accelerating rural development through industrial growth and enhancing economic ties between the two neighbouring states. The leaders reviewed proposals aimed at attracting large-scale investments, generating employment opportunities and promoting sustainable and environment-friendly economic development.

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The meeting also discussed expansion of rural development and agro-based industries, strengthening the sugar and by-products sector, promoting overall industrial growth and encouraging technology-based startups.

Murugesh Nirani thanked Minister Jaykumar Gore for the positive cooperation and support extended towards industrial development and rural growth initiatives.

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