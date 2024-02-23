Maharashtra: Jarange-Patil Assures HC Of Holding 'Peaceful Protest'

Jarange Patil | PTI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s advocates have assured the Bombay High Court that the activist will undertake “peaceful protest” and not cause any law and order situation as apprehended by the state government.

Jarange-Patil has announced state-wide agitation and called for a “rasta roko” (road blocking) from February 24.

Expressing apprehension of the law and order situation, the state moved an application before the high court seeking urgent hearing in the plea filed by advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte. He had filed the plea last month after Jarange-Patil had started marching towards Mumbai and was to hold agitation in Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

On his plea, the high court had asked the state to give medical treatment to Jarange-Patil after it was informed that his health was deteriorating due to hunger strike. His plea was listed for hearing on March 13, when the state was give an update on his health.

State says can't permit Jarange's Rasta Roko

However, following an urgent hearing sought by the state, a bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak heard the matter on Friday.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the court that Jarange-Patil has called for a rasta roko and has asked people in the state to call off marriages. Saraf emphasised that the state is working on the issue and the activist was once again calling for an agitation, which cannot be permitted.

The activist’s lawyers, VM Thorat, Madhav Thorat, Ashish Gaikwad and Rakesh Tekale opposed the state’s move saying that instead of the petitioner, Sadavarte, state was seeking urgent hearing. Thorat asked how can the state show such helplessness. He asked whether the state was powerless that it need’s court’s orders to maintain a law and order situation.

Jarange's lawyer assures court of peaceful protest

The bench, however, asked Thorat whether he was willing to make a statement on behalf of Jarange-Patil that the activist would hold only peaceful protest.

Throat said that Jarange-Patil had not given a call for the latest protest, but it was called for by the Maratha Andolan Samiti.

Throat finally assured the court that the activist will hold a peaceful protest, following which the court kept the matter for hearing on February 26.