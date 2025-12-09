 Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
Pooja Mehta
Bhandara, Dec 9: An injured tiger was spotted lying helplessly in the main Right Bank Canal of the Gosikhurd Dam near Dhanori village in Pauni tehsil, prompting an immediate response from the Forest Department. The sighting has caused concern among local residents, who were shocked to find the big cat immobile inside the canal bed.

According to villagers, the tiger was first seen between 7 and 8 a.m. along the Pauni to Sawarla road, where the canal runs parallel. Witnesses reported that the animal appeared unable to stand or walk, suggesting a possible injury. Several residents who noticed the tiger from a distance quickly alerted forest authorities.

Rescue Team Reaches the Spot

Forest officials and rescue staff rushed to the location shortly after receiving the call. The team is currently monitoring the tiger from a safe distance while planning the safest possible rescue operation. As of the latest update, the tiger remains in the canal, lying on its side with restricted movement.

Area Cordon to Prevent Conflict

To avoid any risk of human animal conflict, the area around the canal has been cordoned off. Police and forest personnel are controlling access to prevent crowds from gathering. Officials have urged locals to stay away from the site to ensure both public safety and the well being of the injured big cat.

Medical Assistance Being Arranged

The cause of the injury is yet to be confirmed, though authorities are examining whether the tiger may have slipped into the canal, suffered a territorial fight or faced some other accident.

Forest officials are expected to share further details once the rescue operation is completed and the tiger’s condition is assessed by medical teams.

