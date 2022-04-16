Maharashtra: Infant killed, 5 sugarcane farm labourers injured in road accident in Nashik

A sugarcane farm labourers' truck met with a road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik here on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

The injured were taken to the Yeola Rural Civil Hospital where upon arrival it was found that there was a 2-year-old child with them who was reportedly killed, while two labourers were severely injured and three other labourers faced minor injuries, according to Karishma Sonawane, Duty Doctor.

The cause of the accident is yet unknown.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

this is a developing story

