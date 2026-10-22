Maharashtra Illegal Human Egg Racket: ED Seizes ₹29 Lakh Cash, Freezes Lockers In Multi-City Raids

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 10 premises across Thane, Baramati and Nashik in an investigation into an alleged illegal human egg extraction racket | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 29 lakh in cash and frozen bank lockers and mutual fund investments during searches at 10 premises, including hospitals and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres, in Maharashtra as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged illegal human egg extraction racket.

The searches were conducted on October 16 at premises in Thane, Baramati and Nashik by the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office-II under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency also recovered incriminating documents and digital devices containing material relevant to the investigation.

Network Of Agents And IVF Centres

According to the agency, the investigation has uncovered an alleged network that recruited financially vulnerable women for egg donation and supplied them to IVF centres and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) banks through agents operating under different proprietorship concerns. The women were paid monetary compensation through agents, who also allegedly received commissions from the transactions.

Forged Documents Used To Conceal Identities

The agency has also found evidence of the alleged preparation and use of forged documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, consent letters, affidavits, birth certificates, blood test reports and insurance papers, which were allegedly prepared and used to conceal donors’ identities, facilitate repeat egg donations and falsely establish their medical fitness.

The women were allegedly sent to different establishments in Maharashtra and other states for egg retrieval, potentially exposing them to medical risks and bypassing prescribed safeguards governing the procedure.

Case Originated From Badlapur FIR

The case originated from an FIR and a subsequent chargesheet filed by Badlapur (East) police against Manjusha Wankhede and 16 others for alleged cheating, forgery and violations of laws regulating assisted reproductive technology and drugs and cosmetics.

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During the latest searches, the ED also recovered documents and digital devices containing material relevant to the investigation. The agency said it had identified additional donor-supply agents, along with several immovable properties and investments involving substantial amounts.

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