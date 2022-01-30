Maharashtra: I apologize if my role as Nathuram Godse in film hurt public sentiments, says NCP MP Amol Kolhe

Amid raging controversy over his portrayal of Nathuram Godse in a movie titled ‘Why I killed Gandhi,’’ the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lok Sabha MP and actor Amol Kolhe apologised if his role presented only one side and hurt the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi’s followers. Kolhe, who was elected from Shirur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, said he would never support to ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.

Kolhe visited the Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Alandi where his ashes were immersed in the Indrayani river and paid homage by saying Gandhi’s words 'Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan.'

"I again want to say that I don't support the character of Nathuram Godse. I played the role of Nathuram in the film, but I will never support his ideology and won’t support it in future too. Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts will never be erased by such a small thing," said Kolhe who has been under attack from his own party as well as ally Congress and various organisations. He reiterated that the film was shot in 2017 when he was not associated with NCP nor a parliamentarian.

"The film was shot in 2017. If the role has conveyed only on side- that of Godse- and has hurt the sentiments of many who follow Gandhiji, then I really want to say sorry to those who have been hurt. I have never supported the ideology of Godse and wouldn't support it in future also."

Kolhe in a tweet said he was very happy to see the faith and devotion among today's youth towards Mahatma Gandhi. "This proves the immortality of Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts. His message of truth, non-violence and forgiveness to the world is invaluable to the mankind. I am also a fan of those thoughts," he added.

Meanwhile, Maulana Azad Vichar Manch headed by former Congress MP Husain Dalwai on the occasion of Gandhi’s death anniversary today demanded a ban on the film 'Why I Killed Gandhi'. Dalwai said Godse’s portrayal will not be tolerated.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:33 PM IST