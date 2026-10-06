Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Pulls Up Akola Police Over Apology Video Posted On Instagram, Flags Right To Dignity Violation

The Maharashtra SHRC has questioned Akola Police over the public circulation of an apology video involving a man against whom no offence was registered | File Photo

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has again pulled up the police over its alleged use of social media rather than adopting the proper mode of law.

The commission in its orders maintained that the police measure of putting the man to shame by putting his video of seeking pardon for his alleged wrongs, for which the police had not even registered an FIR, was an unnecessary practice and which in a way violates the rights of the person to live his life in a dignified manner.

The SHRC has prima facie found that the Akola Police violated the right to dignity of a man by recording a video of him apologising at a police station and uploading it on the department’s official Instagram handle, even though no offence had been registered against him.

Complaint Against Akola Police

The Commission was hearing a complaint filed by Shaikh Kasam Shaikhji against Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Chavhanke, Police Head Constable Shrikant Pawar and Police Constable Ashish Nandokar. Shaikhji alleged that the police officials from the Sahar police station, Akola, had taken him to the Old City Police Station, Akola, confined him in a room, falsely implicated him in a crime, threatened him with death and recorded a video of him begging for forgiveness. He further alleged that the video was uploaded on social media, thereby defaming him.

The commission in its orders maintained, “The Commission observes that the act of the Police Department is in violation of the right to dignity of the individual. Further, calling the complainant to the Police Station and recording a video of him apologising for an act that was not treated as a crime amounts to an abuse of power by the authority. As no offence was registered against the complainant, the question arises as to under what authority the Police called him to the Police Station and required him to apologise. More importantly, the circulation of such video through the official Instagram handle of the Police Department is against the right to dignity of the individual. In this regard, the policy adopted by the Police Department is required to be placed before the Commission. The opinion of the Director General of Police in this regard is also required. Prima facie, the act of the Police appears to be violative of the rights of the complainant. The officers involved in the said act are Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Chavhanke, Police Head Constable Shrikant Pawar, and Police Constable Ashish Nandokar, all posted at June Sahar Police Station, Akola.”

Police Cite Preventive Measure

However, the police confirmed that no offence had been registered against Shaikhji for creating the alleged derogatory video clip. Meanwhile, the report submitted by the SP Archit Chandak, Akola District, mentions that the video was uploaded as a preventive measure to control crime and for public awareness. It further states that the same does not fall within the category of defamation.

Commission Questions Police Action

The Commission, however, took a strong view of the police action and observed that it amounted to a violation of the individual's right to dignity. The Commission questioned the authority under which the police called Shaikhji to the police station and compelled him to apologise when the department itself had not treated his alleged act as a crime.

“As no offence was registered against the complainant, the question arises as to under what authority the Police called him to the Police Station and required him to apologise,” the Commission observed.

It further said that the circulation of the video through the official Instagram handle of the Police Department was, more importantly, against the individual's right to dignity. The Commission also observed that the act of the police department appeared, prima facie, to be an abuse of power and violative of the complainant's rights.

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DGP Asked To Explain Policy

The Commission directed its office to implead the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, and issue notice seeking details of the department's policy governing its official Instagram handle and the content published on it. It also directed Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Chavhanke to submit an affidavit explaining the creation of the video of Shaikhji and its subsequent uploading on the official Instagram handle, particularly when the alleged act had not been treated as a crime.

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