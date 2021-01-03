Maharashtra: HSC board exams in April, SSC in May, indicates Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: The board exams for the Higher Secondary Certificate and the Secondary School Certificate will be conducted in April and May 2021, respectively, the state school education minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad announced on Sunday. Gaikwad said, tentatively, HSC board exams would begin after April 15 while, SSC board exams would be conducted after May 1, 2021.

This announcement was much-awaited by students who are currently preparing for board exams by attending regular online classes. State board schools in Mumbai have not yet started offline classes for Classes 10 and 12 in view of Covid-19 risks. Generally, every academic year, HSC board exams begin in February while SSC board exams are held in March.

Sources from the state school education department said exam dates were yet to be finalised but, the months are confirmed. A senior officer of the department said, "The exam dates will be finalised depending on the Covid-19 situation in the state. For now, it is confirmed that HSC board exams will be conducted in April and SSC board exams in May 2021."

Following risks due to the new strain of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom (UK), the state school education department said resumption of offline classes for Classes 5 to 8 in all schools has been deferred in Maharashtra. Gaikwad said, "We will take a decision on resuming offline classes for Classes 5 to 8 in the next phase."

Currently, the state has allowed schools to resume offline lectures for Classes 9 to 12 in Maharashtra. But schools in Mumbai will not open before January 15, 2021, in accordance with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines.