Maharashtra: Hospitality sector urges CM Uddhav Thackeray to restore normal timings for hotels, restaurants across all districts

As the COVID-19 cases are declining, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) had made a fresh appeal on Thursday to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the restoration of normal timings for all hotels and restaurants across all the districts in Maharashtra. At present, the timing restrictions on hospitality establishments have been lifted in 12 districts, however the remaining 24 continue to remain open only till 10 pm or 11 pm.

‘’Owing to this, restaurants across these 24 districts are continuing to face massive losses. HRAWI has also requested that a clarification be issued by the Government towards the attendance of non-marriage events in hospitality establishments. The Association has requested that non-marriage events be allowed to operate at the same capacity as is applicable to the attendance in marriage events,’’ said HRAWI President Sherry Bhatia in representation to the Chief Minister.

According to Bhatia, the low caseload of positive COVID-19 numbers, which is below the 2000 mark now, is a good sign for the Government to lift all restrictions. The State now should do everything it can to bring back confidence amongst its citizens and businesses.

‘’While we are thankful that the Government has eased restrictions in 12 districts, the other 24 too need to be offered relief now. Certain areas across these 24 districts including Thane, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad, among others are still operating under restricted timings. Also, events, marriage or otherwise, now need to be allowed to operate at full capacity. The hospitality industry needs this urgently. It would be extremely critical at this point that the Government makes the best of this opportunity and gives its businesses a fighting chance to make an attempt to bounce back to survive,” said Bhatia.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:14 PM IST