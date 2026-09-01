Maharashtra Horror: Kitchen Helper Arrested Under POCSO After 22 Girls Allege Molestation At Tribal Boarding School In Thane's Shahapur

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Thane: A 35-year-old kitchen helper at a Maharashtra government-run tribal boarding school in Thane district was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after 22 female students allegedly accused him of molestation and inappropriate touching.

The accused, identified as Ganpat Gavli, worked at the Adivasi Ashram Shala in Tembhe, located in Shahapur taluka, reported India Today. The students, studying in Classes 6 to 10, alleged that Gavli repeatedly touched them when they went to the school kitchen to leave their utensils after lunch or dinner.

One Student Complained, 21 Others Joined

The allegations came to light on August 24, when one female student reportedly approached the school headmistress and complained about Gavli's alleged behaviour. Following her complaint, another 21 students came forward and submitted a written complaint to the headmaster. According to the complaint, Gavli allegedly touched the girls repeatedly whenever he passed them while they were carrying plates or returning utensils after meals.

The students also alleged that they had previously raised concerns about Gavli's behaviour with the school superintendent. They claimed that, on some occasions, the superintendent allegedly became angry with the girls instead of addressing their complaints. The students have also made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the superintendent. These claims are part of the students' complaint and are being investigated.

Accused Had Faced POCSO Case In 2024

The latest case has also raised questions over Gavli's previous employment history. According to the report citing information available in the case, Gavli had allegedly faced a POCSO case in 2024 after being accused of molesting a minor student at another tribal residential school. He was arrested in connection with that case.

Gavli was later released on bail. His suspension was later revoked and he was reportedly appointed to another tribal residential school where female students were studying. His reappointment has now come under scrutiny, with questions being raised over how a person who had previously faced a POCSO case was allowed to return to work at another institution under the Tribal Development Department.

Tribal Development Officials Questioned

The Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) office in Shahapur has faced questions over Gavli's appointment despite his earlier case. Assistant Tribal Development Project Officer B R Jadhav, who is in charge of the Education Department at Shahapur, said strict action would be taken against Gavli.

Jadhav said Gavli's earlier suspension had been revoked by the office of the Assistant Tribal Commissioner. He added that following the latest complaints by the students, police had registered a case and arrested him under POCSO provisions.

Police Probe Underway

Police have registered an FIR based on the students' complaints and arrested Gavli. Shahapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Nagargoje is overseeing the investigation. The allegations against the school superintendent, the circumstances surrounding Gavli's earlier POCSO case and the decision to revoke his suspension and appoint him at another tribal school are also likely to be examined.