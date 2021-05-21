Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil praises Gadchiroli police, C-60 commandos for action against Naxals

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil’s maiden visit on Friday to Gadchiroli coincided with the killing of 13 Naxals there in an encounter. The skirmish took place around 5.30 AM in the dense forest at Kotmi in Etapalli, where the Naxals had gathered for a meeting, said Sandeep Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Gadchiroli.

“Based on specific inputs, the police party, comprising C-60 commandos, had launched a search operation in the forest,” he said.