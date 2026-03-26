Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Urges Effective Implementation Of PM-RAHAT For Road Accident Victims

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to ensure the effective implementation of the Prime Minister – Road Accident Victims Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM-RAHAT) scheme, which provides life-saving support to road accident victims.

Under the scheme, accident victims are entitled to cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for a maximum of seven days, provided they are admitted to a hospital within 24 hours of the incident. The treatment is available at hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Speaking at a review meeting held at Mantralaya, Abitkar emphasized the importance of providing immediate care during the “golden hour” to reduce fatalities. He highlighted the critical role of the State Health Assurance Society in ensuring timely admission, verification of accidents through police, and approval of treatment under the scheme.

Read Also Know PM RAHAT Scheme To Claim Rs 1.5 Lakh Treatment Benefit In Case Of Road Accidents

The scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, aims to eliminate delays in treatment caused by financial constraints. Both Indian and foreign nationals are eligible for benefits.

In Maharashtra, the State Road Safety Council has been designated as the nodal agency, with payments processed through the transport department.

Citizens have been advised to dial 112, India’s Emergency Response Support System, in case of road accidents. The minister also called for widespread awareness of the scheme to ensure maximum public benefit.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/