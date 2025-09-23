Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Calls For Strict Enforcement Of PCPNDT Act To Improve Female-To-Male Ratio Ad Prevent Female Foeticide

Maharashtra’s Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai: To improve the state’s female-to-male ratio and prevent female foeticide, Maharashtra’s Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar has called for strict enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

He directed the formation of district-level supervisory committees within the next month and emphasized the need for regular workshops to ensure effective implementation.

State-Level Supervisory Board Review

Under Minister Abitkar’s chairmanship, a state-level supervisory board meeting reviewed the Health Department’s ongoing actions under the PCPNDT Act. District-wise birth sex ratio data was also analysed based on civil registration records.

Strategies to Improve Gender Ratio

Speaking at the meeting, Abitkar stressed the need for greater focus on improving the number of girls and overall sex ratio. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness among youth through social media campaigns, involving ASHA workers and village committees, and forming dedicated voluntary teams with clear standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also recommended counselling sessions in schools and colleges and active participation of local elected representatives to promote a positive mindset regarding gender equality.

Participation of Officials and Experts

The review meeting was attended by MLAs Manjula Gavit and Sulbha Khodke; Health Services Commissioner and National Health Mission Director Dr. Kadambari Balkawade; Women’s Commission Member Secretary Nandini Awade; senior health officials including Dr. Vijay Kandevad, Dr. Sandeep Sangle, and Dr. Prasad Magar; legal experts, NGO representatives, and medical specialists in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, and radiology via video conference.

Ongoing Health Department Initiatives

Prior to the meeting, Dr. Vijay Kandevad presented an overview of the Health Department’s initiatives under the PCPNDT Act, highlighting ongoing enforcement and awareness efforts.

