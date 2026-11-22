Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during an interaction with spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev in Mumbai on Saturday. | Screenshot via Devendra Fadnavis/YouTube

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state scaled down its tree-plantation drive this year due to severe water shortages caused by extreme drought conditions in several districts.

Fadnavis made the statement during an interaction with spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev at the Global Peace Honours event in Mumbai. During the event, Vasudev asked the chief minister if the Maharashtra government had any plans to implement tree-based agriculture, or planting trees on cultivated land alongside crops.

Fadnavis agreed to the suggestion, and said that planting trees on farmland would help retain soil and recharge groundwater. However, he said that due to the El Nino climate phenomenon, 80-90 per cent of rural Maharashtra was currently facing drought, and was battling a major water crisis.

Plan to plant 300 crore trees

“We have a plan to plant 300 crore trees in five years,” the chief minister said. “This year, we have scaled down because of water scarcity. But I think…that planting trees on farm land is very important.”

Fadnavis said that in some parts of the state, rainfall has averaged just 15 to 20 per cent of normal levels, due to which reservoirs and water storage facilities have dried up.

Nevertheless, the chief minister said that under the third phase of the state government’s Jalyukt Shivar scheme, the government has set a target of either creating or rejuvenating 35 lakh water conservation structures by May 2027.

He told Vasudev that the administration would incorporate his suggestion of planting trees along farm boundaries in the scheme.

Drought in Maharasthra

This year, the Maharashtra government has declared as many as 310 out of the state’s 358 talukas as drought-hit.

In these talukas, the government will implement a host of measures , including land revenue exemption, crop loan restructuring, a stay on agricultural loan recovery and a waiver of school and college examination fees.

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