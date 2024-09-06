 Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis; See Full List
"Maharashtra which has been at the top in attracting foreign investment for the last two years, has also received the highest investment in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Of the total investment in the country during this quarter is Rs 1,34,959 crore, of which Rs 70,795 crore or 52.46 per cent came to Maharashtra alone," deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis informed.

Friday, September 06, 2024
article-image
Representative | File Image

Mumbai: Out of the total foreign investments in India, Maharashtra is at the top among all states with 52.46 per cent of foreign direct investments, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed. A total of Rs 70,795 crore has been invested in the first quarter from April to June 2024, he said.

"Congratulations Maharashtra! The state, which has been number one in attracting foreign investment for the last two years, has also received the highest investment in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-2025. Of the total investment in the country during this quarter is Rs 1,34,959 crore, of which Rs 70,795 crore or 52.46 per cent came to Maharashtra alone," Fadnavis tweeted on Friday morning.

In the past too Maharashtra has been at the top choice for foreign investors, Fadnavis highlighted. In the fiscal year 2022-23 Maharashtra received Rs 1,18,422 crores of foreign investments, which were more than Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat combined. While, in 2023-24, Rs 1,25,101 crores were invested which was more than twice that of Gujarat and more than Gujarat and Karnataka combined, Fadnavis cited in his post.

The deputy CM also cited other states which followed Maharashtra in foreign investments. Karnataka is at second spot (Rs 19,059 crores), Delhi at third (Rs 10,788 crores), Telangana ranked fourth (Rs 9,023 crores), Gujarat at fifth spot (Rs 8,508 crores), Tamil Nadu at sixth (Rs 8,325 crores), Haryana at seventh (Rs 5,818 crores), Uttar Pradesh at eighth spot (Rs 370 crores) and Rajasthan stood at ninth spot (Rs 311 crores).

