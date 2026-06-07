Maharashtra Haircut Prices Hiked: Here's How Much You'll Pay for Grooming Services Now |

Getting a haircut in Maharashtra will now cost more after the state's barber community announced a 20 per cent increase in charges for several grooming services. The revised rates came into effect on Saturday and are expected to impact customers across more than one lakh barber shops in the state.

According to representatives of the barber community, the decision was taken in response to rising operational costs, including the increasing prices of consumables and salon materials used in day to day business.

Under the revised pricing structure, a standard haircut will now cost Rs 180, while shaving has been fixed at Rs 120. Customers opting for beard trimming will have to pay Rs 150.

Other grooming services have also seen a price revision. A head massage will now cost Rs 180 and hair washing has been priced at Rs 120. Premium services have become more expensive as well, with facial treatments starting at Rs 700 and hair spa services costing Rs 600.

Office bearers of the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal said salon operators have been facing mounting expenses over the past few months. They attributed the increase to higher prices of products and materials required for daily salon operations.

The organisation also pointed to global economic uncertainty and developments in West Asia as factors contributing to rising costs, forcing the community to review its pricing structure earlier than expected.

Explaining the move, Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal functionary Shyam Askarkar said rate revisions are generally carried out every two years in January.

"Generally, we revise the rates in January after a gap of two years. However, this time we were compelled to revise them mid term due to the sharp increase in the prices of consumables and other materials used in salons," he said.

The organisation clarified that the revised rates apply primarily to neighbourhood barber shops and not premium salons, which typically charge significantly higher prices. In many upscale establishments, haircut charges often begin at around Rs 500.