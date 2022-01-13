e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Maharashtra: Hailstorm, unseasonal rain affect standing crops in Nagpur

ANI
Nagpur: Untimely rain and hailstorm on Tuesday damaged the standing vegetables and cotton crops.

The district has been lashed by hailstorm for two days and an alert has also been issued for today.

According to officials, who came for inspection, as many as four-five villages in the district have been badly affected due to the hailstorms.

Pankaj Lokhande, agriculture department official, said, "Villages such as Khapa, Nanda, Lonkhari, Babulkheda, Gunthi have been severely affected due to hailstorm. We are here for inspection to ascertain the losses that occurred. In these villages, vegetable crops are cultivated and rabi crops wheat, chana and cotton. We are conducting a survey and ensuring the farmers receive the compensation for their losses."

Gajanan Thackeray, a farmer, said, "Vegetable crops on 11 acres of land were destroyed due to hailstorm. Officials are doing surveys. I have incurred a loss of Rs 35,000 per acre." The Met department has predicted rainfall and hailstorm from January 11 to 14 in the district.

