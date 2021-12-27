Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari turns down MVA govt's proposal to hold Assembly Speaker's election through voice vote

The MVA government has received a major setback as Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari turned down its proposal for holding the Assembly Speaker's election, slated for December 28 through voice vote instead of secret ballot.

Koshyari said that holding assembly Speaker's election through voice vote would be 'unconstitutional.'

A delegation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government met Koshyari on Sunday and handed him a letter written by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking the governor's approval for holding an election for the post of Assembly Speaker during the winter session of the state legislature.

#MVA govt received a major setback after .@maha_governor has turned down its proposal for holding assembly Speaker's election slated for December 28 through voice vote instead of secret ballot

.@BJP4Maharashtra had already opposed the move

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 27, 2021

.@maha_governor BS Koshyari has conveyed to #MVA govt that holding assembly Speaker's election through voice vote is unconstitutional

Govt had sent its proposal for election through voice vote instead of secret ballot after change in rules and slated for Tuesday

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 27, 2021

Advertisement

Later, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who was part of the delegation, had said the governor sought details of the amendments to the legislative rules about holding the election through voice vote instead of ballot.

Thorat had also informed that Koshyari said he will discuss and seek more information from legal experts and convey his decision by Monday.

The Assembly speaker's post has been lying vacant since February this year, after Nana Patole resigned to take charge as the state Congress chief. The winter session of the state legislature began on December 22 and will end on December 28.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ Maharashtra assembly unanimously passes resolution seeking postponement of local body polls in...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:14 PM IST