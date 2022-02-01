Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari signs bill providing 27% quota to OBCs in local body polls

Face-off between the Raj Bhavan and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was averted as Governor BS Koshyari on Tuesday signed the bill passed by the Maharashtra Legislature to provide 27% political reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies which will be below 50% quota ceiling. A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today met the Governor seeking his approval. Pawar after the meeting said the Governor has signed the bill which will now be forwarded for the Presidential assent.

Earlier, the state government had issued an ordinance that gave reservation to OBCs in local bodies. The ordinance was later stayed by the Supreme Court. Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif had tabled the bill. As a result of the stay granted by the apex court, there would have been virtually no reservation for OBCs in the coming local body polls.

On September 23, the state promulgated an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961, and Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayats, to ensure up to 27 per cent quota for OBC candidates.

The ordinance was issued after the apex court struck down a legal provision that granted a similar reservation on the ground that it exceeded the 50 per cent ceiling on quota.

On October 1, the state promulgated a second ordinance to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, and Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and the Industrial Townships Act.

The OBC reservation in local bodies in the state was stayed after a Supreme Court order. In its order on March 4, 2021, the SC had stayed elections on the OBC seats in Maharashtra and asked the government to fulfil the triple test before notifying the seats reserved for the OBC category. The SC’s triple test includes setting up a dedicated commission for collecting empirical data on the OBC population, specifying the proportion of reservation and ensuring that the cumulative share of reserved seats does not breach 50 per cent of total seats.

Meanwhile, Samata Parishad Founder & NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the government will submit the report on OBC data by the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission in the Supreme Court on February 8.

In a related development, the Governor has also signed the SHAKTI Act passed by the state legislature which aims to curb crimes against women. It will also be now forwarded for the Presidential assent.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:22 PM IST