Maharashtra: Govt Transfers Additional BMC Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde Amid Opposition Criticism

Mumbai: The State Government finally transferred Additional Municipal Commissioner, Sudhakar Shinde On Wednesday. UBT Shiv Sena and Congress were constantly opposing his appointment and raised questions in the state assembly.

Shinde is an IRS cadre officer and was on deputation in Maharashtra Government since 2015. His deputation period was over in November 2023 still he was given an extension for eight months. His transfer order stated "Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue has conveyed that the Appointment Committee of Cabinet has not approved the proposal regarding extension of your deputation. Accordingly you are relieved from this government with immediate effect. You may hand over your charge to the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai and join your parent cadre on July 31."

Maharashtra govt relieved an IRS officer Sudhakar Shinde from @mybmc addl commissioner post with immediate effect amid corruption charges levelled by ruling & opposition legislators. Asked to hand over charge to municipal commissioner & join the parent cadre @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/VYD5FAH2yL — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) July 31, 2024

Many political leaders like Aaditya Thacekray, Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu, Vijay Vadettiwar had raised the issue against Shinde in the State assembly and in legislative council. Why is Shinde in BMC when he does not belong to the IAS cadre? Why was an eight month extension given to him when his deputation period was over in November? were the questions which opposition parties had frequently asked by the opposition in assembly and legislative council.

It has been said that Sudhakar Shinde is a cousin of BJP leader Ram Shinde. Moreover, Vijay Vadettiwar asked whether the government will cancel the decisions taken by the Shinde in the last eight months? The transfer order has clearly mentioned that he will not be given any further extension. said Vadettiwar.