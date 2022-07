Maharashtra: Govt to withdraw all cases up to March 2022 in political, social agitations in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi | ANI

In the cabinet meeting today, it has been decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi (Krishna Janmashtami), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde informed.