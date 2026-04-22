Maharashtra Govt To Take Over ₹32,679 Crore Of MSEDCL Debt, Slashing Utility's Arrears By Half

The state government will take over ₹32,679 crore of MSEDCL’s borrowings that were earlier guaranteed by the government, providing a major financial relief to the state power distribution utility. | X & Representational Image

Mumbai: The state government will take over ₹32,679 crore of MSEDCL’s borrowings that were earlier guaranteed by the government, providing a major financial relief to the state power distribution utility. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, the move will see the state government reduce MSEDCL’s arrears from approximately ₹60,000 crore to ₹26,848 crore in a single stroke. These arrears relate specifically to unpaid power supply bills in the agriculture sector.

MSEB Solar Agro Power Ltd created

The decision is part of a broader set of measures aimed at stabilising the finances of the utility. As part of this restructuring, a separate entity, MSEB Solar Agro Power Ltd, has been created to handle power supply to the politically sensitive agriculture sector.

To finance the takeover of the ₹32,679 crore debt, the government plans to issue bonds of an equivalent amount with a 15-year tenure to repay lenders. This offloading of debt is expected to substantially improve MSEDCL’s balance sheet. The GR also highlights that the state is leveraging a Central government provision that allows additional borrowing of up to 0.05% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to provide further financial support to the power sector.

Additionally, the state cabinet has approved the supply of cheaper power sources to the new agriculture-focused entity. This includes solar energy generated under the Mukhya Mantri Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY), other solar sources and nuclear power to ensure sustainable supply to farmers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/