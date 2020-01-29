Maharashtra govt to soon mandate national anthem before public events in colleges, universities

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said that the State government will soon pass an order mandating to begin all public programmes with the singing of the national anthem in colleges and universities across the State.

"An order will soon be passed mandating the singing of national anthem at the start of public programmes in colleges and universities of the State. There must be a feeling of nationalism and patriotism among students," the minister said while speaking at an event here.

Samant, who is Minister of Higher and Technical Education, stated that many have sacrificed their lives for the nation and so it is necessary to play the national anthem to inculcate a feeling of patriotism in every student and to make them aware of the importance of these sacrifices. He also added that everyone should feel proud of their mother tongue, and that the government is also mulling to instruct universities to have their name boards in Marathi.