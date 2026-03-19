 Maharashtra Govt To Overhaul Spa Industry With Tough Anti-Trafficking Rules
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Maharashtra Govt To Overhaul Spa Industry With Tough Anti-Trafficking Rules

Maharashtra govt has acknowledged irregularities in spa and massage centres and plans to introduce operational guidelines within four months. Aimed at tightening licensing and curbing human trafficking, the move follows raids that rescued 21 women. Since last year, 129 trafficking cases have been registered, with Thane and Navi Mumbai among the worst affected.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
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Maharashtra Govt To Overhaul Spa Industry With Tough Anti-Trafficking Rules | Representational Image

Mumbai: Admitting to irregularities in spa and massage centres, the state will issue operational guidelines within four months.

The rules will govern licences for such centres, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said many currently operate with only a single licence under the Shops and Establishments Act. Considering human trafficking violations, he emphasised stricter norms.

The guidelines aim to regulate the sector and curb illegal activities. During raids last year, 21 women were found lured into the trade under the pretext of employment, Kadam said. From last year until February this year, 129 trafficking cases were registered, including 52 in Thane and nine in Navi Mumbai.

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