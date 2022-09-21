Maharashtra govt to invite fresh bids for Dharavi redevelopment

Dharavi | Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday gave nod for floating fresh tender for the redevelopment of Dharavi slums spread over 600 acres in north central Mumbai. The cabinet also approved providing additional incentives for the redevelopment which the Shinde Fadnavis government proposes to put on a fast track. The successive governments have offered a slew of SOPs including several incentives such as stamp duty concession, GST refund, relaxation or waiver in property tax and fungible FSI premium. In addition, Shinde Fadnavis proposes to provide concessions in the payment of premiums to make the project viable and financially implementable.

The state government has decided to include 45 acres of land acquired from the railways in the project and offer additional concessions to prospective developers. The redevelopment project will be undertaken through a special purpose company model.

“Approval to implement the project for the redevelopment of Dharavi retendering and giving additional concession to the project was taken in the cabinet meeting,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The tender will include the terms and conditions of the transfer of railway land through the Railway Land Development Authority. The government decision made on September 5, 2018 would be revived.

‘’Considering the situation arising out of the Covid disease and the overall market slowdown, the terms and conditions of the tender were revised and approval was given to include approximately 45 acres of railway land in the project,’’ said the CMO.

In October 2020, the then Maharashtra government scrapped the earlier tender for the redevelopment project, which has been in the making for over two decades. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in march this year had told the state assembly that ‘’The reason why Dharavi redevelopment is struck is due to lack of transfer of railway land. While about Rs 800 crore has been given to Railways, the land is yet to be transferred to us. I have also spoken to the Railways minister. These are some of the issues that need to be resolved.’’

The proposed Dharavi redevelopment project was earlier pegged at about Rs 28,000 crore. Two bidders had shown interest in the project. However, the bids were scrapped due to technical reasons.

Today’s decision came months after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the housing department, had announced in the state legislature during the monsoon session and also in a BJP rally that the state has decided to resolve all the hurdles within three months. Slum dwellers will get ownership of flats. Both CM and DCM and the Shinde camp MP Rahul Shewale had sought the union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s intervention for early transfer of railway land to the state government for kick-starting the Dharavi redevelopment.

CM and DCM have asserted that Dharavi redevelopment will not only be a game changer for Mumbai but also transform the face of Mumbai city.