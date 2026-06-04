Maharashtra Govt To Enforce 50 Kg Load Limit For Mathadi Workers

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon issue a separate circular to ensure the strict implementation of rules prohibiting Mathadi workers from handling loads exceeding 50 kilograms, Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar announced on Wednesday.



Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the Union Labour Ministry’s 1999 directive on load limits, Fundkar said the move is aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of Mathadi workers. He noted that there is broad consensus between worker unions and trader associations on the issue and stressed the need for greater awareness regarding safe load-handling practices.



The minister said the upcoming circular would mandate that Mathadi workers handle loads of up to 50 kg only, with strict compliance across the state. He also said Maharashtra would coordinate with the Centre to encourage effective implementation of similar norms in other states.



Fundkar referred to a circular issued by the Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles Department on April 15, 2026, which directed agricultural market committees, trader associations, transport operators, warehousing agencies and related establishments in the Lasalgaon region of Nashik district not to assign workers the task of loading, unloading or handling goods weighing more than 50 kg.



The minister instructed officials to ensure rigorous enforcement of these directives and monitor compliance across all sectors where Mathadi workers are employed.



The meeting was attended by former MLA and Mathadi leader Narendra Patil through video conferencing, along with senior labour department officials, representatives of Mathadi unions and trader organisations.

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