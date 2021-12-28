Maharashtra govt to directly transfer money in accounts of paddy growers from Vidarbha

The Maharashtra Government, in a bid to avoid irregularities and involvement of middlemen and traders making fortunes, on Tuesday announced that money will be transferred directly on the accounts under the Direct Benefit Transfer norms to the paddy growers from Vidarbha.

DCM Ajit Pawar said the government will not pay bonus in the hands of farmers but it will be directly transferred to their accounts after the government received complaints about irregularities. Pawar, however, said the government will announce the amount to be transferred in due course of time after ruling parties and the opposition pressed their demand.

‘’Instead of the money going to the native paddy growers, the money often goes to the traders. Paddy from other states also come to Maharashtra and they also take advantage of the bonus,’’ said Pawar in his reply to the demands made by the ruling and opposition members in the state assembly.

Pawar said that a meeting was held between the District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police to ensure that the paddy coming from outside the state does not harm the local farmers.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:26 PM IST