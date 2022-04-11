Maharashtra govt to develop eco tourism, zoo, tribal and snake museums at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Domestic and foreign tourists can enjoy eco-tourism on the lines of various countries in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park which is situated in the heart of Mumbai. The state government proposes to have a Tribal museum, virtual zoo and eco infotainment, new nature interpretation centre, tribal museum among others.

At the presentation by the park officials, CM Uddhav Thackeray asked them to expedite the process to transform the park by developing eco-tourism and a zoo in a bid to attract more tourists. CM asked the officials to set up a snake museum and also bring black tiger and white lion which are rarely available in the country.

In order to reduce pollution, CM asked them to deploy EVs and also launch safari in the park. Thackeray has asked the Forest Department to soon prepare a development plan for the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

In addition, the government has also proposed redevelopment of mini train stations, upgradation of children park, stay facilities, boating facility and existing stay facility in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is part of the Western Ghat biodiversity forming roughly 20% of Mumbai’s geographical area. It is home to more than 254 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 78 species of reptiles and amphibians, 150 species of butterflies and 1,000 species of plants.

The zoo and safari park projects are expected to be developed with government support to make them viable.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:36 PM IST