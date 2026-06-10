Maharashtra Govt Signs $1.2 Billion MoU With Cleveland Clinic To Develop 250-Acre Navi Mumbai International MediCity | Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a major boost to Maharashtra’s ambitions of becoming a global healthcare and medical innovation hub, the Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cleveland Clinic, Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City to develop the Navi Mumbai International MediCity (NMIMC), a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare, research and innovation ecosystem in India.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the development on Wednesday, describing it as a historic milestone for the state's healthcare sector. The project is expected to attract a global investment of USD 1.2 billion and generate approximately 10,000 jobs, while creating world-class infrastructure dedicated to patient care, medical education, research and healthcare innovation.

History created!

Cleveland Clinic (Ohio, USA) is coming to Maharashtra (India) !

Extremely elated to share that Govt of Maharashtra signs MoU with the Cleveland Clinic, Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City to develop Navi Mumbai International MediCity (NMIMC)—a… pic.twitter.com/mWgvblDxjV — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 10, 2026

Spread across 250 acres in Navi Mumbai, the proposed Navi Mumbai International MediCity will be anchored by Cleveland Clinic, one of the world's most renowned healthcare institutions headquartered in Ohio, United States. The project aims to bring together advanced healthcare delivery, cutting-edge research, artificial intelligence, genomics, medical education and innovation under a single ecosystem.

According to Fadnavis, the initiative represents a significant step towards positioning Maharashtra and India as global destinations for healthcare excellence. The Chief Minister stated that the project goes beyond being a conventional healthcare infrastructure development and is envisioned as a comprehensive platform capable of driving innovation and advancing medical sciences at an unprecedented scale.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from all partner organisations. Among those present were Cleveland Clinic Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine Dr. Sameer Kapadia, Cleveland Clinic President for Emerging Markets Dr. Falcone, and Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal and a member of Cleveland Clinic's Board.

Here's how the Navi Mumbai International MediCity [NMIMC] - the new global healthcare ecosystem, with @ClevelandClinic as the anchor partner, look like !#Maharashtra #NaviMumbai pic.twitter.com/te1XWR0D4l — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 10, 2026

Officials from the Maharashtra government, representatives of Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City, along with healthcare and industry leaders, were also present during the signing of the agreement.

The proposed healthcare city is expected to create a globally connected ecosystem focused not only on delivering advanced clinical care but also on fostering medical research, training future healthcare professionals and accelerating innovation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions and genomics.

The project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Heal in India", which seeks to strengthen India's position as a preferred destination for healthcare services, medical tourism, research and innovation. State officials believe the Navi Mumbai International MediCity will play a crucial role in advancing this vision while attracting international expertise, investments and collaborations to Maharashtra.

With Cleveland Clinic serving as the anchor partner and the participation of leading global investors and healthcare institutions, the Navi Mumbai International MediCity is expected to emerge as one of the most ambitious healthcare infrastructure projects undertaken in India, further strengthening Maharashtra's position at the forefront of healthcare, research and medical innovation.

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