Maharashtra govt sets up panel to monitor inquiry into sexual harassment complaints against All India Services officials

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to monitor inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment against All India Services officials.

The committee, headed by the chief secretary, will have senior women officials from the IPS, IAS and Indian Forest Service as its members, a Government Resolution (order) said on Thursday.

A four-member internal complaints committee, headed by a senior woman officer from the All India services, too has been formed to deal with sexual harassment complaints, it said.

The complaints committee will have a tenure of three years. Appointments to this committee will be done by the monitoring panel headed by the chief secretary, the GR said.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:41 AM IST