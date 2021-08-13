Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; spas, salons, gyms to operate till 10 pm

The Maharashtra government on Friday relaxing COVID-19 restrictions further announced a slew of relaxations under its 'Break the Chain' order. As per the new guidelines, restaurants have been allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% capacity. Besides, shopping malls have been also been permitted to remain open till 10 pm but only for those people who are fully vaccinated, i.e, have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

What are the guidelines for Gyms, Yoga Centres, Spas and Salons ?

As per the order issued by the government, air-conditioned as well as non air-conditioned gymnasium, yoga centers, salons, spas will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity all days of the week till 10.00 pm.

If premises is air conditioned then for circulation of air, fan should be switched on and windows and doors should be kept open.

All employees including managers, cleaning staff, must have valid final COVID-19 vaccination certificate of having received 2 doses and 14 days must have lapsed after since the second COVID-19 dose.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 08:45 PM IST