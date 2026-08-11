Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Highway Encroachments Within 60 Days, Bars New Commercial Structures In ROW Areas

Maharashtra has directed all urban local bodies to remove unauthorised structures within national highway Right of Way areas within 60 days and tighten approvals for roadside commercial establishments | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Maharashtra government has directed all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state to strictly implement the Supreme Court’s directions on the removal of unauthorised structures and encroachments along national highways.

The government has set a deadline of 60 days for the removal or demolition of new and existing unauthorised structures falling within the Right of Way (ROW) of national highways.

Circular Issued After Supreme Court Order

The Urban Development Department issued a government circular on Monday following the directions issued by the Supreme Court on April 13, 2026, in the suo motu writ petition Phalodi Accident versus National Highways Authority of India, along with W.P. (C) No. 1100 of 2025. The circular calls for strict compliance with the directions across all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra.

Under the directions, the construction or operation of any new dhaba, eatery or commercial structure within the Right of Way of a national highway has been prohibited with immediate effect.

District Magistrates have been tasked with enforcing the removal or demolition of all new and existing unauthorised structures within 60 days, in accordance with the prescribed procedure under the relevant law and the Standard Operating Procedure dated August 7, 2025.

Highway Safety Permissions Tightened

The government has also tightened the rules governing permissions for commercial establishments located near highways. No department, authority or local body will be permitted to grant or renew a licence, No Objection Certificate (NOC) or trade approval for sites falling within highway safety zones without prior clearance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Public Works Department (PWD). Existing licences for such establishments will have to be reviewed within 30 days.

The circular further mandates the formation of a District Highway Safety Task Force in every district through which a national highway passes. The task force will include officials from the district administration, police, NHAI or the concerned land-owning agency, PWD and local bodies.

Collectors And Police To Lead Drive

The District Collector and the Commissioner of Police or Superintendent of Police will have joint responsibility for ensuring timely removal of encroachments. The task forces will also be required to conduct review meetings every fortnight and maintain records of their proceedings.

The Supreme Court directions also require state governments to issue notifications within 60 days restricting changes in land use within 40 metres for residential purposes and 75 metres for commercial purposes from the midpoint of a national highway, in accordance with applicable IRC norms.

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The Maharashtra government has instructed all local bodies to ensure complete compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions and existing laws, rules and government resolutions. It has specifically warned authorities to ensure that there is no violation or contempt of the Supreme Court’s order while implementing the measures.

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