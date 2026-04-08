Maharashtra Govt Orders Mobilisation Of Massive Healthcare Network For 12 Crore Devotees Ahead Of Nashik Kumbh Mela | file pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming Sinhastha Kumbh Mela at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed the health department to remain fully prepared to provide comprehensive medical services to millions of devotees expected to attend the event.

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Health Ministry, where preparedness of healthcare facilities for the mega religious gathering was discussed. Officials, including regional health authorities, were present.

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Minister Abitkar said that nearly 120 million (12 crore) devotees are expected to visit various holy sites during the Sinhastha mela period. He emphasized strengthening healthcare infrastructure at key locations such as Trimbak, Ramkund, Sita Gufa, Sadhu Gram, and Mukti Dham, among other religious places. He also stated that he would soon visit Nashik to personally review the arrangements.

To tackle possible communication issues due to large crowds, the minister instructed officials to deploy walkie-talkies for emergency medical coordination and establish a robust control system. He stressed that devotees from across the country should not face any medical inconvenience during the event.

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The minister further directed authorities to assign responsibilities at multiple levels for effective healthcare management and ensure adequate preparedness.

Special focus has also been placed on preventing the spread of diseases during the Kumbh Mela. Officials have been asked to maintain strict cleanliness at all major locations, including Nashik, Trimbak, Ramkund, and Sita Gufa, and to regularly test water sources. Additionally, instructions have been given to ensure availability of ‘Health Protector Kits’ and sufficient stock of medicines throughout the kumbamela period.