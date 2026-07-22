Maharashtra Govt Opens Applications For ₹50,000 Merit Awards, Scholarships For Children Of Ex-Servicemen & War Widows | Chatgpt

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has invited applications from eligible former servicemen, war widows and their children for the Special Merit Award and Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2025–26. Applications must be submitted to the District Sainik Welfare Office, Raigad-Alibag, by September 15, 2026, officials said.

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Under the scheme, children of former servicemen and war widows who scored more than 90 per cent in the Class 10 examination or more than 85 per cent in the Class 12 examination during the academic year 2025–26 will be eligible for a one-time Special Merit Award of Rs 20,000 or Rs 50,000. Students securing a place among the top 10 in the state merit list will also be considered for the award.

The government is also offering scholarships to children of former servicemen and war widows who secured more than 60 per cent marks in the Class 10 or Class 12 examinations during the same academic year. Eligible students have been asked to submit their scholarship applications along with the required documents to the District Sainik Welfare Office before the stipulated deadline.

In-charge District Sainik Welfare Officer Chandrakant Narayan Phatak appealed to eligible beneficiaries to take advantage of the scheme and complete the application process within the prescribed time.

"The state government has introduced these awards and scholarships to recognise the academic achievements of the children of former servicemen and war widows and to encourage them to pursue higher education. Eligible beneficiaries should ensure that they submit their applications with all necessary documents before September 15," the Raigad district administration said.