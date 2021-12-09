Maharashtra govt mulls imposing curbs on those not fully jabbed

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is mulling the imposition of curbs on people who are yet to get their second shot of Covid vaccine. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed serious displeasure as it has emerged that there are about 1.75 to 2 crore people who have not taken the second jab even after 84 days have passed since they took their first shot. He warned that the government will have to impose curbs on such people for not doing so despite the government’s repeated appeals.

Pawar told The Free Press Journal, “It is time for every eligible person to take vaccine in a bid to combat the virus. In the case of a person who has not taken the second shot despite their being due, the government official can deny clearing their proposal or pursuing it for final decision in various departments. The government’s intention behind the imposition of restrictions is to encourage such people to go ahead and complete their vaccination schedule.” He said the state had so far administered 12.03 vaccine doses, of which 7.65 crore had received the first dose and 4.37 crore had received their second one.

Pawar argued that those eligible should quickly take their second jab as there is no scarcity of vaccines now; in fact, they are amply available.

A senior public health department official said the government may restrict services and entry into offices for those who had not yet taken the second dose. “The government may ask the district administration to restrict the entry of people who have not taken their second shot into government and private offices, at malls and shopping complexes. In addition, the district administration may direct ration shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to supply groceries and fuel only to those people who have taken the second jab,” he added.

However, he clarified that the government was currently mulling such curbs so that people would, of their own accord, take the second shot without further delay.

Meanwhile, Pawar said if the Omicron variant cases rise, then the administration will have to consider whether or not to grant permission for the upcoming visit of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on December 28.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:47 PM IST