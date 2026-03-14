Maharashtra Govt May Recover ₹496 Crore Over Alleged Navi Mumbai Airport Excavation Fraud | Sourced

Mumbai: Industries Minister Uday Samant, replying to allegations of massive corruption in excavation work related to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, said on Friday that the government would recover ₹496 crore from the firm concerned if the charges were found to be true.

Participating in a discussion under Rule 260 in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday, Anil Parab alleged that the firm engaged in the work had avoided paying royalty to the government, causing a loss to the state exchequer.

Parab said the firm excavated soil and other material estimated at 1.05 crore brass but paid royalty for only 22 lakh brass, resulting in a loss of ₹496 crore to the government. He questioned who was protecting the firm and further alleged that around 100 illegal quarries were operating in Navi Mumbai and nearby areas, leading to substantial revenue losses for the State.

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Rejecting the allegations, Samant said the government would certainly take action if it was found that such a large amount of revenue had not been deposited with the State.

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