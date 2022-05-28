Maharashtra govt may impose fresh COVID-19 restrictions if cases surge | PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai city guardian minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh has warned of imposing restrictions again in Maharashtra if daily COVID-19 positive cases exceed thousand in the state.

"Given the pace at which patients are growing, restrictions will have to be put in place. Restrictions on airlines are still in place. If people don't take care, the possibility of sanctions cannot be ruled out," warned MVA minister Aslam Shaikh.

The state government asserted that it is keeping a close tab on the situation and would take a call on the restrictions keeping in mind the prevailing situation.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the citizens to use masks and maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with corona patients in the state increasing again after a brief lull with cases dropping to a single digit and zero fatalities.

Maharashtra was in COVID-19 pandemic lockdown twice with the first lockdown imposed in March 2020 when the pandemic broke out in India followed by a second lockdown in 2021 during the deadly second wave and the third omicron wave that lasted till March 2022.