Maharashtra Govt Launches Statewide Sugar Stock Inspections To Curb Hoarding And Artificial Shortages

Officials will physically verify sugar stocks and cross-check records at warehouses across Maharashtra | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: The Maharashtra government has launched a statewide special inspection drive to prevent sugar hoarding, artificial shortages and a possible rise in prices.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has ordered physical verification of sugar stocks held by mills, traders, distributors and large industrial consumers.

The restrictions, implemented following directions from the Central Government, will remain in force until November 30, 2026.

Sugar Stock Limits

Under the new norms, traders and distributors, other than government agencies, cannot hold sugar stocks for more than 30 days from the date of receipt. They are also prohibited from holding more than 4,000 quintals, or 400 metric tonnes, of sugar at any given time.

Large industrial consumers using more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar per month for manufacturing or as a raw material will not be permitted to maintain stocks exceeding 15 days of their requirement.

The department has also made registration on the food-stock monitoring portal mandatory for all sugar sellers, distributors and large consumers. They must immediately register and declare their existing stock, followed by a weekly update every Friday.

Inspections And Verification

Failure to register on the portal, concealment of stock or submission of incorrect information will invite strict action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, including criminal proceedings.

Special inspection teams have been constituted at the district level to conduct physical verification at warehouses. The teams will be headed by the District Supply Officer and include representatives of the District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the Sugar Commissioner, Legal Metrology officials and police officers of the rank of Superintendent or Inspector.

In Mumbai and Thane divisions, special teams will function under the respective Rationing Controllers.

Action On Stock Discrepancies

During inspections, officials will physically count sugar bags stored in warehouses and cross-check stock records with purchase and sale registers, GST returns, transport documents and stock declared on the monitoring portal.

Any discrepancy between the declared and actual stock or violation of the prescribed limits will be documented, including through photographs, and legal action will be initiated against those responsible.

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The government has warned traders and other stakeholders against concealing stocks or engaging in hoarding, stating that strict enforcement will be undertaken to protect consumers and maintain stability in the sugar market.

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