Maharashtra Govt Issues Notifications Over Fire Safety Regulations Following Bombay HC Threat To Stop Development Permissions |

Mumbai: Within 24 hours of the Bombay High Court threatening to stop all development permissions, the Maharashtra government issued notifications for fire safety regulations for buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters.

The Bombay HC had said on Wednesday that it will consider passing an order stopping development permissions. The government then issued notifications yesterday evening.



This is breaking news. More details are awaited.