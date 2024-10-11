Mumbai: Within 24 hours of the Bombay High Court threatening to stop all development permissions, the Maharashtra government issued notifications for fire safety regulations for buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters.
The Bombay HC had said on Wednesday that it will consider passing an order stopping development permissions. The government then issued notifications yesterday evening.
This is breaking news. More details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants
Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning
Maharashtra Govt Issues Notifications Over Fire Safety Regulations Following Bombay HC Threat To Stop Development Permissions