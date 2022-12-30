Anant Ambani, Karan Adani to be part of Maha govt's EAC, notification issued

Anant Ambani (left) and Karan Adani (right) |

A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement in the state assembly, the Maharashtra government on Friday released a government resolution on the establishment of a 21 member Economic Advisory Committee (EAC) headed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan.

EAC to study and fix development index standards

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the EAC will study and fix the development index standards to achieve a $1 trillion dollar economy by 2027. The committee comprises 3 IAS officers of the rank of Principal Secretary while other 17 members are from the private sector and leading education and business organisations.

Industry stalwarts part of EAC

EAC comprises HUL CMD Mr Sanjeev Mehta (FMCG), Bain Capital MD Mr Amit Chandra (private equity), former NSE chief Mr Vikram Mehta (banking), L&T MD and CEO mr SN Subramaniam (engineering), Sun Pharma MD Mr Dilip Sanghvi (pharmaceutical) Badwe Engineering CEO mr Shrikant Badwe(manufacturing), Gokhale Institute Vice President Mr Ajit Ranade (education and economics), Bank of America chief Ms Kaku Nakate (financial services), M&M CEO Mr Anish Shah (automobile), Wellspun Chief Mr BK Goenka (textiles), Reliance Industries ED Mr Anant Ambani (energy), Adani Port CEO mr Karan Adani (ports and SEZ), Dalit Industries Chamber of Commerce of India chief Mr Milind Kamble (social sector), Sahyadri Farms chief Mr Vikas Shinde (agriculture), WP MD Mr Vishal Mahadeviya (finance), AZDB partners managing partner Zia Modi (legal), Chetan Biotech representative Mr Prasanna Deshpande (MSME), Principal Secretary (Planning) mr Rajagopal Devara, Principal Secretary (finance) Mr OP Gupta ands Principal Secretary (industries) Mr Harshdeep Kamble.

Aim to make Maharashtra $1 trillion economy

The EAC is expected to do a comprehensive planning for next five years for Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy and make policy related suggestions for increasing the share of manufacturing in then economy.

The EAC will present its stand on addressing issues of Macroeconomic importance and suggest measures to achieve sustainable development.