Maharashtra Govt Issues GR To Start Banking Services In Ration Shops

Representative pic | File Photo

Mumbai: The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department of Maharashtra has decided to provide banking services at ration shops in order to provide more income to the stores, along with providing bank services to the rural and remote areas of the state. A GR has been issued in this regard.

The Union Ministry of Communications has made India Post payment bank services available in the country through Post since 2018. On the same lines, now this service will be available from ration shops.

Services of nationalised banks, private banks (Schedule-II), and India Post Payment Bank will be available here. This decision will provide cashless transaction, payment, payment, RTGS, loan facilities. This service will be provided through OTP and biometric system.

Banks To Appoint Nodal Officers For The Scheme

In this regard, banks should appoint nodal officers at the district level. The government decision said that agreements should be made with ration shopkeepers and these services should be made available. The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection believes that this system will provide more business to banks and increase the income of ration shopkeepers and ease the lives of lakhs of people.

All banking transactions in ration shops will be 100% digital. Ration shopkeepers will have an opportunity to work on a regular monthly income. This work will be voluntary. The agreement in this regard will be between the concerned bank and the ration shopkeeper.